‘They listened to Nigerians’ — Situation Room commends senate for rejecting Onochie as INEC commissioner – TheCable

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room) has commended the senate for declining the confirmation of Lauretta Onochie, a presidential aide, as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onochie was nominated for the job by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2020, but her nomination had sparked off outrage over concerns that she is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Consequently, the senate rejected her nomination as INEC commissioner.

While presenting a report on Tuesday, Kabiru Gaya, chairman of the INEC committee, said Onochie was disqualified based on federal character principle, adding that there is a serving commissioner from Delta state where Onochie hails from.

In a statement co-signed by Ene Obi, Asma’u Joda, and James Ugochukwu, Situation Room convener and co-conveners respectively, the organisation asked Buhari to nominate a qualified and non-partisan woman to replace Onochie’s nomination as soon as possible.

It also enjoined the national assembly to always uphold the tenets of democracy in the discharge of their dutes.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that Item F, paragraph 14 of the third schedule to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution stipulates non-partisanship as one of the criteria for the appointment of a person as a National Commissioner of INEC,” they said.

“Therefore, it is unconstitutional for anybody in partisan politics to be in INEC and this should be taken into consideration with respect to subsequent nominations for positions at the Electoral Commission. Situation Room continues to stand by this position as stipulated by the law.

“Situation Room lauds the Senate’s decision to uphold the Federal Character Principle enshrined in section 14(3) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and its adherence to the voice of Nigerians by rejecting Onochie’s nomination.

“Situation Room calls on President Buhari to nominate a qualified and non-partisan woman to replace the nomination of Ms. Lauretta Onochie as soon as possible, as the vacancies of INEC National Commissioners still exist.

“Situation Room enjoins the National Assembly and all institutions of government to always uphold the tenets of democracy in the discharge of their duties and act in the interest of the Nigerian people at all times.

“Situation Room also uses this opportunity to remind the National Assembly that Nigerians are watching and waiting anxiously for the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results and a downward review of the limits of election expenses in the Electoral Bill, 2021.

“Situation Room calls on the National Assembly to pass the Electoral Bill and transmit same to the President for assent before proceeding on recess.”