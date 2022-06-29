‘They are shooting hostages’ – Families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers cry out

The families of the abducted passengers of the Abuja/Kaduna train have raised the alarm on the reported shooting of captives.

The families raised the alarm during a meeting with some members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Bamidele Salam and Manu Mansur moved a motion on the abduction and the state of the victims.

The lawmakers; Salam and Mansur held the meeting with the victims.

Meltida Kabir, the wife of one of the captives, said the families got the news that one of the victims was shot, however, they don’t know the specific victim shot.

She said the families want the lawmakers to pressurize FG to secure the release of the victims.

“The news we got this morning is that one person was shot. We don’t know who is next. My husband is there. We don’t know if it would be any other person. Nigerians should help. My husband is in captivity,” he said.

Responding, Salam said the House is in touch with the negotiators.