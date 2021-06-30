Home WORLD NEWS These Photos Show How Intense The Dangerous Heat Wave Is In The Pacific Northwest – BuzzFeed News
WORLD NEWS

These Photos Show How Intense The Dangerous Heat Wave Is In The Pacific Northwest – BuzzFeed News

by admin
written by admin
these-photos-show-how-intense-the-dangerous-heat-wave-is-in-the-pacific-northwest-–-buzzfeed-news

An unprecedented heat wave across the Pacific Northwest this week has broken records in Washington, Oregon, and the Canadian town of Lytton — which hit a new high of 118 degrees Fahrenheit on June 28. People are trying to cope with temperatures that can turn dangerous in an area that usually doesn’t experience such extreme heat, even in the summer. The high temperatures have sent hundreds to the hospital and created massive problems for businesses and infrastructure. Since last Friday, Washington state hospitals had reported 676 emergency department visits for suspected heat-related illnesses.

Here are just some of the ways that people are beating the heat.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court

Photos show how Xi’s Communist Party flexed its...

Top Trump Executive Allen Weisselberg Surrenders to Face...

FINRA hits Robinhood with $70 million fine for...

Bill Cosby Freed From Prison After Sexual Assault...

It’s time to rethink ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to mask...

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic images reveal...

Canada heatwave: Wildfire forces hottest place to evacuate...

James Franco to pay $2.2m in sexual misconduct...

A Smoldering Stellar Corpse on the Edge: Astronomers...

Leave a Reply