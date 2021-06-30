These Photos Show How Intense The Dangerous Heat Wave Is In The Pacific Northwest – BuzzFeed News

An unprecedented heat wave across the Pacific Northwest this week has broken records in Washington, Oregon, and the Canadian town of Lytton — which hit a new high of 118 degrees Fahrenheit on June 28. People are trying to cope with temperatures that can turn dangerous in an area that usually doesn’t experience such extreme heat, even in the summer. The high temperatures have sent hundreds to the hospital and created massive problems for businesses and infrastructure. Since last Friday, Washington state hospitals had reported 676 emergency department visits for suspected heat-related illnesses.

Here are just some of the ways that people are beating the heat.

