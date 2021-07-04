Home Technology These Mega Raids Will Be Available In July 2021 In Pokémon GO – Bleeding Cool News
These Mega Raids Will Be Available In July 2021 In Pokémon GO – Bleeding Cool News

Niantic has announced the Pokémon that will be featured in July 2021’s Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. This is the first month in some time that a new Mega Evolution will not be introduced, but there is a pattern in the Legendary Raids and Tier Five raids that has some trainers theorizing about a release to come. Let’s take a look.

Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following Mega Raid slate for July 2021:

Mega Houndoom will appear in Mega Raids from Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Gengar will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Charizard X will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Alone, this seems like a very bare-bones announcement. Here are the Mega Raids that will be in Pokémon GO, and here is when they will go live. However, trainers have been comparing this announcement to the same blog’s reveal of July 2021’s Tier Five raids. Niantic wrote:

The Mythical Pokémon Deoxys will be appearing in its Defense Forme in five-star raids from Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Mewtwo!

Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after July 23.

The pattern here is simple but interesting. Defense Forme Deoxys will be in Tier Five raids while Mega Houndoom is in Mega Raids. The former is a Psychic-type, and the latter is a Dark-type… meaning that Mega Houndoom is a direct counter to Deoxys. The Psychic-type Mewtwo will be in Tier Five raids while the Ghost-type Gengar will be in Mega Raids… also a direct counter.

Could this mean that the Pokémon in Tier Five raids for that mysterious July 23rd slot will be weak against one of Mega Charizard X’s typing? Mega Charizard X is a dual Fire/Dragon-type, so there are many options… but this will be around the time that the post-GO Fest 2021 Ultra Bonus events are likely to go live in Pokémon GO. Personally… I think this means we’re getting another Dragon Week.

