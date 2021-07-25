These companies are sucking carbon from the atmosphere – Eminetra.com

As with the planet itself, competition to reduce carbon emissions is intensifying. But reducing emissions alone is not enough to stop what is happening. Achieving the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting the world of this century to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is not enough. But there are technologies that are being advertised as a way to get us there faster — vacuuming carbon from the atmosphere — and major investors are now piled up. Just outside Zurich, over 12 large fans run at high speeds to purify carbon dioxide air. So-called direct air capture is at the forefront of what could be the largest environmental industry aimed at saving the planet. The company behind it, Climeworks, is one of the few companies that basically offers the technology to evacuate the carbon atmosphere. According to Climeworks policy director Chris Boytler, the Swiss plant removes about 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. On an overview, it emits 40 billion tons worldwide. Boytler calls the plant “a drop in a bucket,” but the bucket is growing rapidly as new companies such as Climbworks and the government seek to monumentally expand so-called direct carbon capture. I will. “This needs to reach a few gigatons in terms of scale, not just techniques like direct air capture, but a combination of all carbon removal solutions. We need everything,” Boytler said.

Based in Canada, Carbon Engineering has been working directly on air recovery since 2015. Arizona State University and Silicon Kingdom Holdings have introduced a unique carbon capture technology that acts like a tree. “”[It’s] The ASU website states that it is thousands of times more efficient in removing CO2 from the air, saying that “machine trees” should be used to isolate captured gas or sell it for reuse. make it possible. “ The Climeworks system is a box with a huge fan at one end and a filter inside that attracts only carbon dioxide. The box closes when the fan draws air through the filter and the filter saturates. It is then heated to 100 degrees Celsius and pure carbon dioxide is released and recovered. The captured carbon can be buried deep underground or sold for other purposes. Climeworks installed the Zurich system in 2017 and raised $ 100 million by 2020 from Microsoft, Audi, Shopify, Stripe and others. We are currently building a much larger factory in Iceland.

“It has to be a trillion dollar market, and I think they’re the kind of investors who see this as a long-term reward,” Beuttler said. He likens it to the rapid growth of electric vehicles, solar panels and wind farms. California is currently working on a plan to use carbon capture to achieve its positive goal of carbon neutrality. Ken Alex, Director of Project Climate at the University of California, Berkeley’s Center for Law, Energy and Environment, said: He said carbon capture technology has been around for some time, but it was considered too expensive. “Prices have already dropped dramatically, and as they grow in scale, I don’t think it’s unrealistic to think of this as a viable opportunity,” he said. Alex estimates that the world will need about 50,000 carbon capture plants by 2050, which will cost about $ 10 trillion. It’s definitely a huge investment, but it has ample potential benefits — of course, beyond saving the planet.