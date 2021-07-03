These 4th of July video game sales will red, white and blow you away — prices start as low as $6! – Yahoo Philippines News

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Yes, it’s summer, but 1) Sometimes it’s raining out, and 2) Socially isolating isn’t just for pandemics anymore! (Photo: Getty Images)

During this, the most American of weekends, let’s turn our attention to another great national pastime: gaming. It’s no wonder we’re such big fans. It’s a great escape: Immersing yourself in another world lets you take a break from this one, even when the sun’s out and the temperature’s up (sometimes especially then).

Lucky for you, there’s never been a better time to load up on some new games. If you’re a committed player, chances are you’re ready for some fresh challenges. And if you’re new to it, well, now is the perfect time to give it a try. We’ve rounded up the best gaming sales from retailers across the web, including Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more. Whether you have an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch or PC, this holiday weekend is the best time to save!

We sorted through the options to round up the best ways to play. Shop these next-level 4th of July gaming sales below:

Best Xbox sales

London Bridge — all of London, actually — is falling down. Can you escape the apocalyptic madness? (Photo: Amazon)

We found Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on sale for $35 (was $60). Yes, for 4th of July weekend, you can score the third installment of this wildly popular video game series for over 40 percent off.

This action/adventure game from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. An all-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds.

“Watch Dogs: Legion is so far the best Watch Dogs game in the entire franchise and it’s only the third game so far,” raved a delighted gamer and five-star reviewer. “I like how you can switch to play anyone else at any point, even though I am the kind of gamer that sticks with one person the entire game. I like how there is no battery or botnet limit this time and instead, they were replaced with the hacking having a time limit for certain things…”

This is a digital download, so you’ll get to play instantly. No waiting for the delivery person with this baby!

Check out more Xbox sales below:

Xbox Series X/S

Madden NFL 21: Next Level Edition, $39 (was $70), amazon.com

The Falconeer: Day One Edition, $23 (was $40), amazon.com

Gods & Monsters, $25 (was $60), amazon.com

NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition, $70 (was $100), amazon.com

Gears Tactics, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, $6 (was $20), amazon.com

SoulCalibur VI, $12 (was $17), amazon.com

The Sims 4, $5 (was $50), cdkeys.com

Madden NFL 21, $20 (was $60), walmart.com

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, $16 (was $40), gamestop.com

Resident Evil 2, $20 (was $30), gamestop.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, $13 (was $35), cdkeys.com

Minecraft, $10 (was $30), cdkeys.com

Marvel’s Avengers, $25 (was $40), amazon.com

EA Sports UFC 4, $30 (was $60), amazon.com

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, $16 (was $40), amazon.com

Resident Evil 2, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, $30 (was $60), walmart.com

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, $10 (was $15), amazon.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, $10 (was $20), gamestop.com

Best PlayStation sales

Marvel’s Avengers: the video game. Because, really, how many more times are you going to watch Black Widow? (Photo: Walmart)

Well, this band of heroes needs no introduction. Marvel’s Avengers for PlayStation 4 — on sale for just $25 at Walmart, down from $60 — finds “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” in San Francisco getting together to solve the mystery of a catastrophic accident. (No spoilers here.)

The city unwittingly blames the superheroes for the disaster and the team breaks up, only to re-assemble five years later when a young up-and-coming Avenger named Kamala Khan is on the verge of unmasking the real villain. Sounds enticing, we know. Play as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and Ms. Marvel unite to save the world!

Check out more PlayStation sales below:

Sony PlayStation 5

PlayStation Plus Membership (12 months), $38 (was $60), cdkeys.com

Playstation Plus Membership (three months), $20 (was $28), cdkeys.com

Outriders Day One Edition, $44 (was $60), amazon.com

Immortals Fenyx Rising, $25 (was $60), amazon.com

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, $30 (was $60), amazon.com

Godfall, $40 (was $70), amazon.com

Sony PlayStation 4

Snowrunner, $31 (was $40), amazon.com

Predator: Hunting Grounds, $23 (was $40), amazon.com

Need For Speed: Heat, $20 (was $29), target.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, $29 (was $40), amazon.com

The Pillars of The Earth, $29 (was $45), walmart.com

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, $34 (was $40), walmart.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, $20 (was $30), gamestop.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, $20 (was $40), gamestop.com

Super Street The Game, $11 (was $30), amazon.com

Madden NFL 21: MVP Edition, $29 (was $100), amazon.com

Fallout 4, $14 (was $30), amazon.com

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, $20 (was $60), walmart.com

Gran Turismo: Sport Hits, $16 (was $20), amazon.com

Paw Patrol: On A Roll, $19 (was $30), amazon.com

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, $13 (was $30), gamestop.com

Best Nintendo Switch sales

Take a virtual trip to the border — what the hell, take three! (Photo: Walmart)

What’s more pulse-quickening than a mayhem-fueled thrill ride? A mayhem-fueled thrill ride at 60 percent off! In Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch, you’re tasked with stopping the Calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming ultimate power in the galaxy. Travel through new worlds and collect a whole arsenal of gadgets along the way.

This is the Legacy Edition, which includes all three games, DLC (downloadable content) packs with new missions and stories, and more loot and power-ups.

Check out more Nintendo Switch sales below:

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Carnival Games, $15 (was $40), amazon.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50 (was $60), walmart.com

Spyro Reignited Trilogy, $34 (was $40), walmart.com

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, $25 (was $40), target.com

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, $20 (was $40), target.com

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, $15 (was $60), amazon.com

Untitled Goose Game, $20 (was $35), gamestop.com

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, $12 (was $20), gamestop.com

Just Dance 2021, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

BioShock: The Collection, $19 (was $50), amazon.com

Burnout: Paradise, $20 (was $30), target.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $48 (was $60), amazon.com

Cooking Mama, $34 (was $40), walmart.com

Team Sonic Racing, $26 (was $40), walmart.com

Super Mario Party, $50 (was $60), amazon.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Mortal Kombat 11, $20 (was $25), gamestop.com

Best PC gaming sales

Eek! The best, most high-performance wireless mouse you can buy. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re on a mission to up your gaming experience, don’t forget to get yourself some state-of-the-art hardware too. On sale for $49 (was $100), this Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse (an Amazon’s Choice item) has the stellar tracking, speed and precision that’s perfect for beginner and pro gamers alike. What’s amazing is that it feels like using a wired mouse — there’s virtually no lag or latency that would ruin gameplay.

The mouse will deliver up to 50 hours of use per charge, which is more than enough time to complete just about any Final Fantasy adventure before needing more juice.

“This has been by far the best mouse I have ever owned, My last mouse was the NAGA, and the Mamba elite is a huge upgrade,” raved a delighted gamer. “The sensor is amazing!”

Check out more PC gaming sales below:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PC), $19 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $25 (was $50), amazon.com

Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse, $50 (was $80), amazon.com

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds, $54 (was $100), amazon.com

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $60 (was $80), target.com

RocCat Kain 200 Aimo Wireless PC Gaming Mouse, $80 (was $100), target.com

Hallolure PC Gaming Keyboard, $22 (was $34), walmart.com

Cosmonic RGB Gaming Mouse Mat Pad, $25 (was $30), walmart.com

Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Noise Canceling mic, $15 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com

SteelSeries Arctis 7 61505 Wireless Headset, $90 (was $180), eBay.com

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, $60 (was $100), eBay.com

HyperX Cloud Flight — Wireless Gaming Headset, $114 (was $140), amazon.com

Grand Theft Auto V, $30 (was $40), walmart.com

The Sims 4: City Living, $20 (was $50), walmart.com

Logitech 941-000121 G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel, $236 (was $400), amazon.com

