These 4th Of July Patio Furniture Sales Help You Transform Your Outdoor Space For Less – Forbes

America’s birthday is just one reason to celebrate in early July. The other, of course, comes in the form of the many 4th of July sales that some of our favorite retailers are throwing in honor of the occasion. As we celebrate the red, white and blue, we can also celebrate some deep discounts on patio furniture, which you can instantly put to good use as you watch some Independence Day fireworks from the comfort of your own backyard the rest of this month.

Save up 50% on upscale options, like this Cassara Sofa, during Frontgate’s 4th of July patio … [+] furniture sale.

Frontgate



Whether you’re shopping for a new outdoor sofa, lounge chairs, bar stools, a weatherproof rug or general backyard decor, you’re guaranteed to find fabulous deals. From discounts on Floyd’s newly launched outdoor pieces to 25% off Serena & Lily’s chic patio essentials, we’ve rounded up the very best 4th of July patio furniture sales you don’t want to miss. We’ll be updating this list as sales go live, so keep checking back for more.

The Best 4th of July Patio Furniture Sales

Floyd: In honor of July 4 (and the rest of the season), Floyd shoppers can save up to $375 on outdoor and indoor furniture with the promo code SUMMER21.

Overstock: Save up to 70% off thousands of items, including patio furniture, during Overstock’s 4th of July sale. Plus, get free shipping.

forbes.comOverstock Coupons | 10% Off In July 2021 | Forbes

Frontgate: Get up to 50% off site-wide, plus score free shipping with code JULYFS21. Clearance items are also marked down even more for a limited time only.

Wayfair: The online furniture retail giant’s 4th of July sale is on with discounts up to 60% off all sections, including outdoor furniture.

Birch Lane: Use code SAVE15 for an additional 15% off stylish outdoor furniture sets, rugs, lighting options and more.

West Elm: Shop West Elm’s 4th of July Warehouse Sale and save up to 70% on already discounted outdoor furniture, decor, storage options and more.

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Loring Chair

Serena & Lily: From now through July 6, save up to 25% on all outdoor styles, including sofas, chairs, daybeds and rugs during Serena & Lily’s 4th of July patio furniture sale.

Outer: For Independence Day, Outer is running a bundle sale that could grant you up to $1,000 off your outdoor furniture.

Macy’s: Use code FOURTH to save an extra 20% on already-discounted pieces across all departments, including outdoor furniture.

Houzz: The July 4th sale at Houzz has prices slashed across the outdoor department by up to 70%. Other furniture is discounted as well.

One King’s Lane: The New York-based home store is having a 20% off site-wide sale, which includes all of its outdoor furniture, accents, rugs and lighting.

Bed Bath & Beyond Destination Summer 9-Foot Tilting Patio Market Umbrella

Bed Bath & Beyond: The affordable homewares destination is kicking off July 4 weekend with a bang. Starting now, you can save up to 50% off outdoor furniture.

SunHaven: If you use the code FIREWORK, you’ll get 10% off your outdoor living purchase from now until July 5.

Castlery: Get up to 30% off all purchases, including those on patio furniture, during the brand’s 4th of July sale.

Raymour & Flanigan: Check out Raymour & Flanigan’s selection of outdoor dining sets, sectionals and bar furniture. For the 4th of July, you’ll get 10 to 15% off your entire purchase, depending on how much you spend.

Walmart: Save hundreds of dollars on Walmart’s patio and garden section during the retailers July 4th sale.

Pottery Barn Chatham Indoor/Outdoor FSC® Mahogany Stackable Dining & Armchairs, Gray

Pottery Barn: Patio and outdoor furniture is currently discounted as part of Pottery Barn’s 4th of July sale, where thousands of items are up to 75% off.

Rove Concepts: Rove Concepts is offering a 20% discount sitewide, and if you sign up to become a member for an annual fee of $100, you’ll save an extra 20% on your purchase.

Amazon: There are tons of deals to be found on the site—and it’s easier to find them if you know what you’re looking for. We found this outdoor sectional and this gazebo, both on sale.

Home Depot: You can snag a wide range of Home Depot’s outdoor furniture at a discount thanks to the brand’s July 4 sale happening now.

Lulu & Georgia Porto Reversible Indoor / Outdoor Rug

Lulu & Georgia: Save up to 50% on select outdoor pieces for a limited time only.

Joss & Main: Get 15% off outdoor furniture with code 10YEARS, and check out a wide range of essentials for your garden, patio, and more.

Lowes: The home store is inviting shoppers to give their patio a refresh with up to 25% off select patio sets, accessories and other pieces of furniture.

World Market: Save 40% on select outdoor furniture just in time for summer grilling season.

Industry West: Use the code JULY4 to save 20% off Industry West’s selection of modern furniture for your outdoor patio or dining space.

Perigold USSO 19174 Area Rug

Perigold: At luxury design site Perigold, there are huge markdowns on patio furniture and outdoor decor, plus you can get up to $250 cash back during the July 4 sale.

Pier 1: At Pier 1, you can save 70% on your outdoor furnishings without the use of any code in honor of July 4.

Ashley Furniture: There are already steep (read: more than 50% off) discounts to be had on Ashley’s outdoor furniture, but the code FIREWORK10 will get you an additional 10% off.

Apt2B: You could save up to 25% off your order (depending on your checkout cart total) during Apt2b’s July 4 sale.