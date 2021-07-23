these-2-italian-stars-once-argued-with-each-other-to-have-messi’s-shirt-after-a-game

Giorgio Chellini and Leonardo Bonucci once disagreed on who will exchange shirts with Lionel Messi after a match

The Italian centre-back played on each other intelligence but Bonucci ended up having the six-time Ballon d’Or’s jersey

The incident occurred during the 2017 Champions League last-four second leg game played at the Camp Nou

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are inseparable and their combination on the pitch has brought outstanding results to their teams, Sport Bible.

The combination in the heart of Italy’s defence at Euro 2020 helped the Azzurri win their second European Championship title.

There has never been a time the duo argued on the pitch when it comes to getting the job done at stopping their opponents.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci once argued on who is have Messi’s shirt.

Photo by Pedro Salado and Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

However, the two centre-backs once disagreed on who is to exchange shirts with one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi.

What went down between Bonucci and Chiellini on Messi’s shirt

During the 2017 Champions League quarter-final second leg clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

The Biaconeri won the first leg by 3-0 and force La Blaugrana to a 0-0 draw at the CampNou as it was expected for players to change shirts.

Bonucci approached the Barca starman saying ‘Leo’ but Chiellini knowing full well the intent of his fellow countryman slapped his hands off.

The former AC Milan defender did not mind his captain’s antics as he called Messi again and asked for his shirt, which he finally got.

After the game, Bonucci explained how important it was for him to get Messi’s short:

“Getting Messi’s shirt at the end of the game? I was pleased to have the jersey of the best player in the world.

“My son will be very happy.”

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Leonardo Bonucci was the hero for Italy in their Euro 2020 triumph at Wembley Stadium after scoring the crucial goal that helped them stretch the game into extra time, and then penalties.

Luke Shaw had given England the lead with a thunder of a shot from close range in the opening two minutes of the encounter after receiving a delivery from Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

The Juventus centre-back restored parity for the Azzurri in the 67th minute from the six-yard after what looked like an organised goal-mouth scramble situation.

