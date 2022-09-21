Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insists speculation linking winger Leroy Sane with a move to Manchester United is wide of the mark.

Reports have suggested the Premier League club enquired about the availability of the Germany international, who spent four years in England with United’s cross-city rivals Manchester City between 2src16 and 2src2src.

Sane scored 25 goals in 9src Premier League appearances for the Citizens before moving back to Germany in order to join Bayern, where he has won two Bundesliga titles in two seasons.

Bayern left Sane out of their starting eleven for a 6-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener on Friday, but Salihamidzic says the 26-year-old is not going anywhere.

When questioned regarding a potential transfer for Sane, Salihamidzic told Sky9src: “There’s nothing to it.

“Leroy is an important player for us, so there’s nothing to tell.”

Sane provided an assist for Jamal Musiala after entering the fray 65 minutes into Bayern’s thrashing of last season’s Europa League winners, as the Bavarian giants started the Bundesliga season with an emphatic success.

The former City winger scored seven goals and added seven assists in the Bundesliga last campaign, with only Thomas Muller (eight), Serge Gnabry (14) and the since-departed Robert Lewandowski (35) netting more league goals than Sane.

