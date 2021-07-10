“There’s nothing like Naija Amapiano, allow South Africans to enjoy their thing” – Dancer, Nqobile slams Nigerian artistes

South African Dancer, Nqobile has slammed those who are supposedly trying a create a new genre out of popular South African beat, Amapiano.

Nqobile took to Twitter to express her grievance as she stated that there is nothing like “Afro Piano” or “Naija Amapiano”.

In a bid to set the record straight, the popular dancer stated that AMAPIANO is a South African sound from South Africa so people should stop trying to colonize the genre.

She also warned people to leave the beat alone and allow South Africans “enjoy their thing”.

See her tweet below,

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to her claims that they are trying to create another genre. According to netizens, Nqobile is fighting an imaginary battle because nobody calls it “Naija Amapiano”.

See some reactions below,

@estherwhytebassey wrote; “Madam nobody calls it Naija Amapiona, everyone calls it Amapiano. If you don’t have what to say, go and sleep.”

@iam_renny wrote; “But nobody tried to change it ..they just added leg work and shaku shaku with a touch of gbese ..make una rest !!!”

@p_atuchukwu wrote; “Our Naija brother has served aunty breakfast 😂 because I have never heard anyone called it Afro piano 😏”

