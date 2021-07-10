Home ENTERTAINMENT “There’s nothing like Naija Amapiano, allow South Africans to enjoy their thing” – Dancer, Nqobile slams Nigerian artistes
ENTERTAINMENT

“There’s nothing like Naija Amapiano, allow South Africans to enjoy their thing” – Dancer, Nqobile slams Nigerian artistes

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“there’s-nothing-like-naija-amapiano,-allow-south-africans-to-enjoy-their-thing”-–-dancer,-nqobile-slams-nigerian-artistes

South African Dancer, Nqobile has slammed those who are supposedly trying a create a new genre out of popular South African beat, Amapiano.

Nqobile slams

Nqobile took to Twitter to express her grievance as she stated that there is nothing like “Afro Piano” or “Naija Amapiano”.

In a bid to set the record straight, the popular dancer stated that AMAPIANO is a South African sound from South Africa so people should stop trying to colonize the genre.

She also warned people to leave the beat alone and allow South Africans “enjoy their thing”.

See her tweet below,

Nqobile slams Nigerian

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to her claims that they are trying to create another genre. According to netizens, Nqobile is fighting an imaginary battle because nobody calls it “Naija Amapiano”.

See some reactions below,

@estherwhytebassey wrote; “Madam nobody calls it Naija Amapiona, everyone calls it Amapiano. If you don’t have what to say, go and sleep.”

@iam_renny wrote; “But nobody tried to change it ..they just added leg work and shaku shaku with a touch of gbese ..make una rest !!!”

@p_atuchukwu wrote; “Our Naija brother has served aunty breakfast 😂 because I have never heard anyone called it Afro piano 😏”

iam_renny wrote; “But nobody tried to change it ..they just added leg work and shaku shaku with a touch of gbese ..make una rest !!!”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Burna Boy, RMD and other Nigerian celebrities who...

11 of the funniest responses to that 1st...

Cannes 2021: Joanna Hogg and Honor Swinton Byrne...

Here is the ‘Big Brother 23’ TV schedule...

The New Wonder Woman Shows How Deadly Diana...

Chris Hemsworth recorded brand new “dialogue” for Loki’s...

90 Day Fiancé: Yara Busted For Massively Upselling...

American rapper, Bia has been in my DM...

Cannes Film Festival tackles nunsploitation, gender bias and...

Greta Gerwig to Direct the Barbie Movie Starring...

Leave a Reply