‘there’s-a-lot-of-trepidation’:-new-nypd-‘game-truck’-met-with-mixed-reaction-of-both-praise-and-skepticism

The New York Police Department this month rolled out a video “game truck” in an effort to connect with youth, particularly in low-income neighborhoods, where community relations with law enforcement have been strained thanks to generations of mistrust. But despite the NYPD’s stated intent, the game truck program has its critics.
-
Axios
Biden takes aim at Big Tech, broadband with sweeping competition order
President Biden is setting the federal government’s sights on the power of Big Tech and Big Telecom in a competition order that will urge more regulation and enforcement against the sectors.The big picture: The new executive order, expected to be signed Friday, includes over 70 initiatives aimed at promoting competition in areas of the economy the Biden administration finds a troubling amount of concentration — including technology markets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.
-
Yahoo News
NYPD’s new ‘game truck’ draws scrutiny from critics
-
Associated Press
Biden to convene session on rising gun violence Monday
Facing a nationwide increase in violent crime — particularly involving firearms — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with law enforcement, local elected officials and advocates to discuss his efforts to address gun crimes. The White House says Biden will highlight his administration’s push to increase funding for local law enforcement to improve community policing practices through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law earlier this year. The meeting comes as Biden has sought to flip the script on Republicans who have latched onto some progressive calls to “defund the police” amid a nationwide reckoning over police shootings of Black people.
-
Associated Press
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
None of these are ., even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is made up of 99.9% graphene oxide, a toxic compound. THE FACTS: Graphene oxide is not among the ingredients found in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite alarmist claims to the contrary on social media.
-
NBC Sports
2021 NFL Week 18 Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups
Week 18 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Sunday, January 9 with several teams fighting for the playoffs. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game. How to Watch NFL Week 18 Games: TV & Live Streaming Here’s the full schedule
-
The Independent
Body of missing British teacher Alice Hodgkinson found in Japan
The body of a British teacher in Japan has been found eight days after she was reported missing. Alice Hodgkinson, 28, from Nottingham, was reported missing on 1 July after she did not attend work at an English language school in Tokyo. Police in Japan are not looking for anyone in connection with her death, which is being treated as suicide, according to her family.