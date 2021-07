‘there’s-a-lot-of-trepidation’:-new-nypd-‘game-truck’-met-with-mixed-reaction-of-both-praise-and-skepticism

Associated Press

Biden to convene session on rising gun violence Monday

Facing a nationwide increase in violent crime — particularly involving firearms — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with law enforcement, local elected officials and advocates to discuss his efforts to address gun crimes. The White House says Biden will highlight his administration’s push to increase funding for local law enforcement to improve community policing practices through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law earlier this year. The meeting comes as Biden has sought to flip the script on Republicans who have latched onto some progressive calls to “defund the police” amid a nationwide reckoning over police shootings of Black people.