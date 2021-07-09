Home Business ‘There’s a lot of trepidation’: New NYPD ‘Game Truck’ met with mixed reaction of both praise and skepticism
Business

‘There’s a lot of trepidation’: New NYPD ‘Game Truck’ met with mixed reaction of both praise and skepticism

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘there’s-a-lot-of-trepidation’:-new-nypd-‘game-truck’-met-with-mixed-reaction-of-both-praise-and-skepticism

The New York Police Department this month rolled out a video “game truck” in an effort to connect with youth, particularly in low-income neighborhoods, where community relations with law enforcement have been strained thanks to generations of mistrust. But despite the NYPD’s stated intent, the game truck program has its critics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Institutions Send Mixed Message on Crypto – Bloomberg...

You have to see this home in this...

Why Thoma Bravo Wants to Buy Stamps.com –...

Back to school with Zulily – FOX 13...

What is an ETF aka an exchange traded...

BlackRock Tweaked Some Models. It Triggered A Wave...

Extra Crunch roundup: NS1 EC-1, Pakistan’s tech ecosystem,...

Reporter who broke Theranos scandal predicts outcome of...

How Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s Space Flights...

Earnings season begins in the week ahead with...

Leave a Reply