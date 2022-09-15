There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If Peter Obi Becomes President – Reno Omokri Says After Crying For His Life

Reno Omkri has cried out for his life after a petition to ban him on Twitter was signed by a majority of tweeps saying when Peter Obi becomes president there will be no freedom of speech.Some tweeps who believe the comment of Reno Omokri based on Peter Obi’s submission in an interview could incite the Hausas against the Igbos signed a petition against him to be banned on Twitter and he has raised an alarm on that.

According to Reno Omokri, his life is in danger following the mob justice against him on Twitter and that is exactly what will happen to anyone who talks against or criticizes Peter Obi when he eventually becomes the president of Nigeria as there will be no freedom of speech.

Reno Omokri then added that the treats are too much on his life so if anything happens to him, his wife, children, or siblings, the world should hold Peter Obi responsible since he has raised a horde of intolerant and violent Obidients who just want to replace Buhari’s tyranny with theirs.

screenshots below;

