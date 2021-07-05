There will be crisis if 2023 presidency is not zoned to south – Sagay warns

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has supported Southern governors’ position next president must emerge from the Southern part in 2023.

bioreports earlier reported that the governors from Southern states of the country jointly agreed that its region must produce the next President.

Sagay warned that zoning the presidency to the South in 2023 is the only way to avoid the country plunging into crisis.

Speaking with Daily Independent, he said, “I agree absolutely with the South governors. That is the only way it has to be in a country like this. When the presidency was in the South during Obasanjo’s regime, it was the same way the North insisted that the next president should come from the North. And so, Yar’Adua became president”.

“Later, Goodluck Jonathan took it up and Muhammadu Buhari became the president.”

Sagay reiterated that Buhari’s successor has to come from the south as it is their turn and there is no argument about it.

2023: Shettima decries Professor Sagay’s comments on Gov. Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition

“The nature of Nigeria is such that if that balance is not maintained, there will be a crisis”.

According to him, denying the south of presidency in 2023 will mean that there is a ruling class and others are the ruled.

“There is no debate about it, I’m in support of the southern governors,” he added.