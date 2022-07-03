Home ENTERTAINMENT There is nothing wrong with marrying a woman richer than you. – Yul Edochie
There is nothing wrong with marrying a woman richer than you. – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has opined that there is nothing wrong with a man marrying a woman who is more rich and influential.

The Actor shared his opinion while replying to a questioned posted on micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The question was ;

As a man, can you marry a woman more influential and richer than you?

Yul then quoted the tweet and replied ;

There’s nothing wrong with it.


All women aren’t the same.


Some women are rich & influential but still very humble & make good wives.


While some that haven’t achieved anything meaningful their wahala is too much.

In related news, Yul has advised men against physically assaulting their women.

Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page, Yul stated that real men don’t hit women and any man who assaults his women is weak.

According to him, it’s normal for couples to have misunderstandings because they can’t always see eye to eye on issues but a man must never beat his woman no matter how angry he is.

