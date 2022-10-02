´There is no excuse for this´ – Gurler stunned by Turkey´s defeat to Faroe Islands

Serdar Gurler says Turkey can have no excuses after suffering a shock defeat to the Faroe Islands in Sunday’s Nations League clash.

Turkey entered the Group C1 contest unbeaten in six matches, winning five of those en route to earning promotion into the second tier of the competition.

However, the country of around 86 million people fell to a 2-1 reverse in Torshavn against a country with a population of under 49,srcsrcsrc.

Viljormur Davidsen and Joan Simun Edmundsson gave the hosts, who are ranked 125th in the world – 83 places below their opponents – a two-goal lead early in the second half.

Gurler pulled one back in the final minute, but the Faroe Islands held on to extend their own unbeaten run to four matches.

Reflecting on a chastening loss for the side coached by Stefan Kuntz, Istanbul Basaksehir forward Gurler told reporters: “We are incredibly sad. There is no excuse for this.

“Maybe we didn’t want it as much as they did. We didn’t fight. We completed the first four matches with very good results.”

Quoted by Turkish outlet Aspor, Gurler added: “Maybe we were too comfortable, but we can’t make any excuses for this evening. In the dressing room, there’s a silence as if you were at a funeral home.”