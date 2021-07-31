There Is A Brand New B-52’s ‘Love Shack’ Remix – Noise11

#wholeshackshimmay the B-52’s classic ‘Love Shack’ has been remixed by DJ Cumberbund Tik Toxic.

‘Love Shack’ was a number one song for The B-52’s in Australia and New Zealand in 1989. It was the band’s comeback song after the death of guitarist Ricky Wilson in 1985.

The original love shack is a cabin in Athens, Georgia where the band wrote their first hit ‘Rock Lobster’. Kate Pierson lived in the cabin in the 1970s. It was destroyed by fire in 2004.

Meanwhile Kate Pierson of the B-52’s has put her Woodstock ‘Love Shack’ up for sale for $2.2 million. The property has 13 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and is rented out as three two-bedroom suites and six one-bedroom apartments.

The property was built in 1952. Pierson and partner Monica Coleman restored the property designing the rooms with bright décor with memorabilia honoring Etta James, Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra, Dolly Parton as well as Kate.

The property is on 6.5 acres.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as:

80s,

alternative,

B-52’s,

DJ Cumberbund,

Kate Pierson,

Love Shack,

pop,

rock,

USA