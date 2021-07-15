there-could-be-a-digital-euro-by-the-middle-of-the-decade

London (CNN Business) The European Central Bank is moving ahead with efforts to create a digital version of the euro as the use of cash declines and China ramps up tests of its own e-yuan.

The central bank announced a two-year investigation on Wednesday that will examine “key issues regarding design and distribution” of a digital euro and analyze the potential market impact. A final decision on whether to roll out a digital euro would come later.

“Given the digital transformation under way, which has the potential to transform the payments landscape and even the entire financial system, central banks must be bold and keep up with the pace of change,” Fabio Panetta, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said in a blog post.

A digital euro wouldn’t replace cash, but would function in much the same way. Instead of paying for goods or services with banknotes, Europeans could use an electronic form of money issued by the European Central Bank or national central banks to a digital wallet.

Panetta said the central bank will aim to start developing a digital euro once the investigative period is over. That subsequent process “could take around three years,” putting Europe on track to potentially roll out a digital currency in 2026.