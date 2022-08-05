“There are many male actors engaged in illicit sexual activity too” – Latasha Ngwube reacts to Alibaba questioning the source of income of Nollywood actresses

Media personality, Latasha Ngwube, has replied to ace comedian, Alibaba, who in a trending video questioned the source of income of some Nollywood actresses.

The comedian had taken to social media to question how female Nollywood stars are able to fund their extravagant lifestyles and asked them to stop deceiving naïve girls on social media.

In the trending clip, Alibaba questioned how actresses can afford houses worth N45 million in only a few months of joining the movie industry.

He shared a personal experience of an actress who he claimed accompanied a top shot to Dubai, stayed with him in a hotel and days later was on Instagram posting ”lounging in Dubai?”.

“How many movies have you done that gave you 45 Million naira to buy a house? The industry that you just joined? I may be tempted to mention names but I will not. We went to Dubai one time and I see this Actress, I saw the person she was with.. I greeted them, they greeted me and everything”, he said in part.

Reacting, Latasha berated Alibaba, noting that his post reeked of sexism and sounded like a direct attack on women.

In her words,