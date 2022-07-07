Home Business Theranos Former President Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani Found Guilty on All 12 Fraud Counts
Business

Theranos Former President Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani Found Guilty on All 12 Fraud Counts

by News
4 views
theranos-former-president-ramesh-‘sunny’-balwani-found-guilty-on-all-12-fraud-counts

SAN JOSE, Calif.—A federal jury convicted Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former top lieutenant to Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes, on all 12 charges that he helped perpetuate a yearslong fraud scheme at the blood-testing startup.

The verdict is the second conviction against Theranos leadership and comes six months after a jury found Ms. Holmes guilty of fraud; it secures another major victory for the U.S. government, which brought the case against the pair in 2018. It brings to conclusion one of Silicon Valley ’s most notorious startup implosions, which saw nearly $1 billion of investor money evaporate after revelations that the company delivered inaccurate blood-test results to patients, including for life-threatening conditions, and Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani lied about its proprietary technology.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

U.S. Added 372,000 Jobs in June

Chicken Industry Officials Acquitted in Price-Fixing Case

Where Employers Added Jobs in June

Google Offers Concessions to Fend Off Antitrust Suit

Twitter Lays Off Third of Recruiting Team

Levi Strauss Sales Rise in Shifting Retail Market

Spirit Expected to Again Delay Shareholder Vote on...

Secret Service Director Leaving to Join Snapchat

Mortgage Rates Fall to 5.30%, Reflecting Recession Fears

James Bullard Says Fed Must Ratify Market Rate-Rise...

Leave a Reply