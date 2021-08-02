thea-white,-voice-of-muriel-in-‘courage-the-cowardly-dog,’-dead-at-81

(CNN) Actress Thea White, best known as the voice of Muriel in the cartoon series “Courage the Cowardly Dog,” died on Friday at the age of 81.

White’s death was announced by her brother John Zitzner in a Facebook post published Friday.

“My sister recorded this prior to her surgery. She fought. She left us today at 11:05,” wrote Zitzner alongside a video of White.

In the video, White asks to be sent photos of the family “frolicking in the ocean” in order to “speed her recovery” from surgery.

In another Facebook post, Zitzner revealed that White was diagnosed with liver cancer “a number of months ago.”