The Worldwide Wireless Connectivity Industry is Expected to Reach $130.6 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

The global market for wireless connectivity technologies is estimated to grow from $65.2 billion in 2021 to $130.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The report provides an overview of the global market for wireless connectivity and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, network type, application and region.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the current trends in the wireless connectivity market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global wireless connectivity market.
Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom Inc.
- Ceva Inc.
- Enocean Gmbh
- Espressif Systems Co., Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intel Corp.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Nexcom International Co., Ltd.
- Nordic Semiconductor
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- On Semiconductor Corp.
- Peraso Technologies Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
The Report Includes
- 41 data tables and 75 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for wireless connectivity and related technologies within the ecosystem
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of market size and market forecast for wireless connectivity technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, network type, application, and geography
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, market opportunities and deterrents estimating current and future demand for wireless connectivity, and identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand
- Discussion of market dynamics, value chain analysis, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the global market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wireless connectivity industry
- Review of patents and pending patent applications in the market for wireless connectivity
- Insight into the growth development strategies of the major players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Evolution of Wireless Technology
- Market Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as IoT, AI and 5G
- Increasing Demand for Smart Connected Consumer Electronic and Home Automation Devices
- Huge Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0
- Rise in Demand from Automotive, Healthcare and Agriculture Industries
- Market Restraints
- Surge in the Incidents of Cyberattack
- Lack of Uniform Communication Standards
- Impact of COVID-19 on Wireless Connectivity Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Introduction
- Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Smart or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- ZigBee
- Zigbee PRO
- Zigbee IP
- Zigbee Smart Energy Standard
- Thread
- Cellular M2M
- Extended Coverage GSM for the IoT (EC-GSM-IoT)
- Long-term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) or enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC)
- Narrowband internet of Things (NB-IoT)
- Near-Field Communication (NFC)
- LoRa
- Bidirectional End Devices (Class A)
- Bidirectional End Devices with Scheduled Receive Slots (Class B)
- Bidirectional End Devices with Maximal Receive Slots (Class C)
- European 863-870 MHz and 433 MHz bands
- U.S. 902-928 MHz
- Australia 915-928 MHz
- China 779-787 MHz and 470-510 MHz
- Others
- Z-Wave
- Ultra-wideband (UWB)
- EnOcean
- Sigfox
- Wireless Smart Utility Network (Wi-SUN)
- Weightless
- Ingenu – Random Phase Multiple Access (RPMA) Technology
- ISA100.11a Standard
- Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (Wireless HART)
- Telensa
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Network Type
- Introduction
- Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)
- Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
- Wireless Metropolitan Area Network (WMAN)
- Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Consumer Electronics and Wearable Devices
- Automotive and Transportation
- Building Automation
- Information Technology (IT) and Telecom
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Chapter 9 Appendix: List of Acronyms
