The Worldwide Management System Certification Industry is Expected to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 – PRNewswire

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 — The "Global Management System Certification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Certification Type (Product Certification and Management System Certification), Service Type, Verticals, and Region – Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The management system certification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 25.1 billion in 2021 to USD 32.5 billion in 2026.

Management system certification market for certification and verification services is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for certification and verification services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Certification services function as an indicator of the safety, reliability, and quality of products. The products without certification can be used for a short period owing to their cost-effective manufacturing. Uncertified products are usually developed from sub-standard components expected to fail the testing of the safety and quality standards.

Products that meet the certification requirements are safe to use. They are tested to meet the highest standards for safeguarding the health and safety of users. Certification services are available to all industries, ranging from small consumer electronics to aerospace. For instance, certification services used for agricultural products and food items check the quality of seeds and crops. The seed certification includes the seed source verifications, field inspections, seed quality analysis, seed genetic purity evaluations, and seed treatments, along with their bagging and tagging, as well as issuing relevant certificates.

Verification services check the uniformity, completeness, and accuracy of products in terms of efficiency and performance at each stage and between each stage of the product development lifecycle. They evaluate products during each production phase to ensure that they meet the compliances formulated in the previous phases. For instance, Intertek provides various verification services, including document verifications, initial production checks, in-production checks, and import and export verifications.

Management system certification market for Consumer Goods and Retail accounted for the largest share in 2020

Day by day, consumer goods are becoming highly complex with the increasing product variety and changing consumer demands, making it necessary for the manufacturing companies to get their products and services certified. The demand for consumer products across the world is extensively driven by buyers’ trust in the products they purchase.

It is important to gain customer trust by ensuring the brand’s quality, safety, and sustainability. This creates a real point of difference for marketed products in today’s commoditized, connected world. An extensive range of players operating in the testing, inspection, and certification ecosystem offer certification services to companies from the consumer goods and retail industries. Certification service providers offer a complete range of services to manufacturers, importers, exporters, and retailers of consumer products, which helps them enhance the quality, value, and acceptability of their products.

A few TIC services such as laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, and technical assistance are offered to consumer goods industries across several countries. Adoption of such services helps organizations to reduce business-related risks, improve plant efficiency, and adhere to contractual or regulatory requirements throughout the existing supply chain and span across a wide range of products, such as cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, footwear, toys, hardware, household products, formulated products, and electrical and electronic goods.

Key certification services applicable across these products are Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH); chemical data management system certification; Zhaga certification; BRC certification; ISO 9001; CE certification; and GC mark; among many others. The product and management system certification helps manufacturers build a trust factor among consumers, which, in turn, enables product acceptance and improves plant efficiency.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market for Management system certification during the forecast period

The Management system certification market for APAC is expected to hold the largest market share. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for management system certification during the forecast period. With three of the top 10 largest economies in the world-China, India, and Japan-the Asia Pacific region presents a high potential for the growth of the market. In this report, the market in the Asia Pacific mainly constitutes Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia are the main countries studied and categorized under Rest of APAC.

Some key OEMs and manufacturers of semiconductor devices such as STMicroelectronics, Huawei and Infineon Technologies and consumer goods and electronic products are based in APAC. The growing demand for management system certification is attributed to the increasing number of manufacturers who constantly focus on upgrading the existing and developing next-generation telecommunication devices. Furthermore, increasing penetration of wireless communication technologies is boosting demand for product and management system certifications from the IT & telecommunications sector.

