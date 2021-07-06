Home ENTERTAINMENT The woman that will marry me has to buy me a ring and propose on both knees – Wizkid
ENTERTAINMENT

The woman that will marry me has to buy me a ring and propose on both knees – Wizkid

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
the-woman-that-will-marry-me-has-to-buy-me-a-ring-and-propose-on-both-knees-–-wizkid

Grammy-Award winner, Ayo ‘Big Wiz’ Balogun, has revealed what he would require in order for a woman to become his bride.

Big Wiz is known to always catch cruise via his snapchat handle, today’s cruise session was very funny.

The father-of-three started off by making a shout-out to his future wife, whoever she is.

He then added that the woman would have to buy him a ring and also go down on both knees when she wants to propose.

See his posts below ;

Related Posts

  • Wizkid gushes as he reveals his favorite Woman

  • Real men propose with pregnancy not ring — Nigerian guy

  • Face Of Woman Who Stole $10 Ring From Corpse.

  • After getting a pet goat, Wizkid set to buy a monkey

  • Tania Omotayo wedding: Wizkid’s ex shows off her wedding ring


Loading…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Comedian Broda Shaggi celebrates his mum on her...

BBNaija’s Vee shares her side of the story...

‘Pay us what you owe’ – Brand calls...

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke shades ex-lover, Ike Onyema;...

Your service to a man is what will...

Couple with big height difference break Guinness World...

I went for job interview, they didn’t choose...

Kanye West’s relationship history: Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk...

What movies are playing at the 2021 Cannes...

Florence Pugh talks about her new film, ‘Black...

Leave a Reply