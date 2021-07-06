The woman that will marry me has to buy me a ring and propose on both knees – Wizkid

Grammy-Award winner, Ayo ‘Big Wiz’ Balogun, has revealed what he would require in order for a woman to become his bride.

Big Wiz is known to always catch cruise via his snapchat handle, today’s cruise session was very funny.

The father-of-three started off by making a shout-out to his future wife, whoever she is.

He then added that the woman would have to buy him a ring and also go down on both knees when she wants to propose.

See his posts below ;

