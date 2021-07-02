The Witcher’s monster-hunting AR mobile game is out July 21st – The Verge

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an upcoming Pokémon Go-like augmented reality game for mobile devices set in The Witcher universe, will be released on July 21st, CD Projekt Red announced on Friday. It will be available for free on both platforms.

In Monster Slayer, you’ll explore the world around you and fight menacing virtual monsters in AR. You’ll also go on “story-driven quests that propel you through epic adventures inspired by the Witcher series, taking you deep into the heart of what it means to be an elite monster slayer,” according to the game’s website. The game was first announced in August 2020.

If you’re on Android, you can pre-register for the game on Google Play right now. If you do, you’ll be able to play the game as soon as it launches and you’ll get access to a special sword that gives you extra experience for each monster kill.

The announcement comes a week before WitcherCon, a celebration of the franchise hosted by CD Projekt Red and Netflix, which streams the hit TV series. There could be some exciting news from the event as it seems likely we’ll hear more details about the second season of the show (which Netflix has already shared a very brief teaser of), and CD Projekt Red has already promised that a next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is set to release this year.