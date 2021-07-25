The Witcher: Monster Slayer now available, role-playing AR game based in real world – Republic World

The first augmented reality-based Witcher series game is out now. The game is named The Witcher: Monster Slayer and is free to play on mobile devices. While the game was announced during the first WitcherCon, it is developed by an independent mobile game developer called Spokko and CD PROJEKT. The players have an objective of becoming an elite monster hunter, fighting their way through lands taken over by the monsters and earning rewards on the way. Keep reading to know more about the mobile game.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer – A role-playing AR game based in real world

Play as a Witcher and defeat monsters to become an elite monster hunter

In the game, players play as a Witcher. As stated earlier, the main objective of the game is to become an elite monster hunter. Combining a first-person pov and RPG combat systems, the game delivers a decent training system. Selection of the right gear along with bomb crafting, potions and oils help in preparing for combat. To increase their collection of monster trophies, players will battle both old and new enemies, increasing their skills as a hunter. As the game progresses, the enemies become more powerful. Hence, players need to improve their skills and upgrade their equipment. Owing to its popularity on Netflix, The Witcher game might be successful in no time.

Real-world inspired features such as weather and time effects monster habitats

Talking about the augmented reality aspect of the game, players will have the ability to track monsters in the real (augmented) world. Overall, it reminds of another popular AR-based game called Pokemon Go Just like in Pokemon Go, weather conditions and time play a crucial role in combat and hunting. It is important to note that some monsters only appear in certain weather conditions and times in a day. In addition to it, players are also given story-driven quests. The game is currently available for mobile devices and is free. Additionally, a player can get a Kaer Morhen Steel Sword on accessing the game before July 28, 2021. The sword increases experience points by 10% when used during combat.