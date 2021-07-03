Home Technology ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’ Is ‘Pokémon GO’ With Witchers And It Finally Has A Release Date – Forbes
The Witcher: Monster Slayer gets a new trailer and a release date.


Credit: CDPR / Spokko

Ever wanted to play The Witcher on your phone as an Alternative Reality (AR) game that was basically Pokemon GO but set in a fantasy universe that also happened to be your neighborhood?

I mean, quite frankly I never did. This doesn’t sound nearly as fun as playing the actual Witcher RPGs on my gaming PC. Then again, I could never get into Pokemon GO so I’m not really the target audience.

But I am a huge Witcher fan. I love the books, the games, the Netflix show. So then who is the target audience for The Witcher: Monster Slayer, the new Pokemon GO x Witcher mobile game headed to iOS and Android later this month? If we drew a Venn diagram what would go in the middle?

Witch X Pokemon = Monster Slayer


Credit: Erik Kain

In any case, maybe it’ll be great. A smash success. Sure, that one Harry Potter Pokemon GO knockoff hasn’t ever really gained steam—and Harry Potter is even more widely known than The Witcher—but it should have been called Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. And The Witcher is a better fit for monster hunting.

It comes to iOS and Android on July 21st. Here’s the announcement trailer:

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook. You can support my work on Patreon or Substack, and subscribe to my YouTube channel here.

Follow me on Twitter. Check out my website. 

