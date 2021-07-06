The Witcher Monster Slayer goes global on 21 July – Stevivor

Welcome to the club, non-Australians!

The Witcher Monster Slayer will head to both iOS and Android around the globe on 21 July, CD Projekt Red and Spokko have recently confirmed.

Already available in Australia, Monster Slayer is an augmented reality (AR) RPG that lets you hunt monsters just like Geralt does.

“Monsters are freely roaming the land in great numbers, and the relatively new role of ‘witcher’ has become indispensable around the Continent,” CDPR and Spokko said of the Pokemon Go-like title.

“Monster Slayer challenges players to become elite monster hunters, using advanced augmented reality features that transform the real world into the dark fantasy realm of The Witcher.”

Android users can pre-register for the game here, and will receive a Kaer Morhen Steel Sword for their trouble.

Are you excited for The Witcher Monster Slayer?