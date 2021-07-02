The Witcher: Monster Slayer Gets July Release Date – IGN – IGN

CD Projekt’s mobile studio, Spokko, has announced that The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be available on iOS and Android from July 21.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented reality game. Set years before The Witcher games and novels, players take on the role of Witchers during a period when monster slayers for hire is a relatively new profession. Travelling around the real world, you’ll quest to actual locations and use the AR system to fight monsters rendered in your surrounding environment. Think Pokémon Go, but where you slay instead of catch the monsters.

While monster slaying is a key part of the game, there are other RPG-style things to do, including talking to NPCs and conducting investigations.

Android users can pre-register on Google Play, which will net you the Kaer Morhen Steel Sword. This provides 10% more Experience Points for every monster killed.

For more from The Witcher, check out Netflix’s recently announcer WitcherCon, which includes chats with game developers and Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavil.

Matt Purslow is IGN’s UK News and Entertainment Writer.