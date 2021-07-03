The Witcher: Monster Slayer comes to Android and iOS this month – Times of India

A mobile AR game set in The

Witcher

universe will arrive on

Android

and

iOS

later this month. Titled, The Witcher:

Monster Slayer

, the game is a free-to-play location-based AR RPG, according to Spokko, the developer and publisher of the game which also happens to be a subsidiary of CD Projekt Red. The game will launch on July 21.

The story of the game is set long before The Witcher series of games by Polish game studio CD Projekt Red, a time when monsters and other creatures that arrived on The Continent due to the Conjunction of the Spheres densely populated the lands and the importance of a witcher as a professional monster slayer was being realised by the humans who were the lords of the lands they had snatched from the elves.

You will step into the role of a young witcher himself, someone who has just got the licence to kill, so to speak, and get the chance to see and battle the monsters that plague the lands. It could be a moola, a ghoul, a kikimora or even a bruxa. The game features location-based gameplay and AR to track down your source of income that are lurking to pounce upon some innocent human.

Those on Android can pre-register for the game before the July 21 launch. Pre-registering for the game comes with one benefit: You would get the Kaer Morhen Steel Sword as a gift. This weapon from the School of The Wolf will help players rack up 15% more Experience Points in the game with every kill. So, if you happen to be a fan of Sapkowski’s created fantasy world and want to try this game out, make sure you get the Steel Sword added to the inventory before the official launch of The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

