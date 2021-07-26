the-witcher-fan-wins-gold-at-the-tokyo-olympics

Witcher fan Vitalina Batsarashkina wins gold at Tokyo olympics

Batsarashkina competing in the 10m air pistol in Tokyo

We wrote about Russian athlete and The Witcher superfan Vitalina Batsarashkina back in 2016 when she won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol at the Rio Olympics. At this year’s games she’s back with the same Witcher gear, only this time she won gold.



Of course we didn’t write about Batsarashkina just because she’s a Witcher fan. Most athletes at these games will be a fan of some kind of video game, and loads are probably obsessed with everything from Pokémon to Skyrim to League of Legends.

What sets Batsarashkina apart is that she actually competes in her event wearing Witcher stuff. In 2016 it was a Witcher medallion hanging from her pants and some Witcher illustrations on her shooting glasses, and she’s worn what looks like the same charm in 2021, only this time the Witcher medallion was around her neck.

Batsarashkina shortly after winning gold.

I joked last time that “If anyone on Earth is going to be more happy with silver than gold, it’s going to be a Witcher fan” but really, she’s an athlete, of course gold is better, so congrats!



She beat Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova, who won silver, and China’s Jiang Ranxin, who took home bronze. You can see video of the final on ABC’s website.

Batsarashkina’s gold was the first gold medal for the “ROC”—the Russian Olympic Committee—at the Tokyo games, which while consisting of a bunch of Russian athletes technically isn’t representing Russia because, as NBC summarises here, of some pretty widescale systematic doping at international sporting events: