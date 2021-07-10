Home WORLD NEWS The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Is Getting Free DLC Inspired By The Netflix Show – Nintendo Life
WORLD NEWS

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Is Getting Free DLC Inspired By The Netflix Show – Nintendo Life

by admin
written by admin
the-witcher-3:-wild-hunt-is-getting-free-dlc-inspired-by-the-netflix-show-–-nintendo-life

And here’s a first-look at Season 2

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan
The Witcher 3

During the first-ever WitcherCon, CD Project Red announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition would be receiving some free DLC inspired by The Witcher series on Netflix.

And yes, they’ll be released for every version of the game including the Switch version. More details will be shared soon.

Once again, this upcoming DLC will be totally free – so we’ll share more details when they are revealed. Season two of The Witcher on Netflix has also been locked in for 17th December. Here’s the teaser trailer:

Did you tune into WitcherCon? Excited for this upcoming DLC and season two of The Witcher? Leave a comment down below.

[source twitter.com]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Majority of Brazilians support impeaching Bolsonaro: Poll

Ethiopia election: Abiy Ahmed wins with huge majority

Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists...

2021 MLB All-Star Game: Tim Anderson, Max Scherzer,...

Ethiopia election: Abiy Ahmed wins with huge majority...

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees as Heat Wave...

Geralt’s Voice In The Witcher Show Was A...

With Wimbledon Win, Ashleigh Barty Continues Mentor’s Work...

Nebraska zoo urges nearly 200 guests to get...

Some Texas Democrats ready to walk as GOP...

Leave a Reply