The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Is Getting Free DLC Inspired By The Netflix Show – Nintendo Life

During the first-ever WitcherCon, CD Project Red announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition would be receiving some free DLC inspired by The Witcher series on Netflix.

And yes, they’ll be released for every version of the game including the Switch version. More details will be shared soon.

Once again, this upcoming DLC will be totally free – so we’ll share more details when they are revealed. Season two of The Witcher on Netflix has also been locked in for 17th December. Here’s the teaser trailer:

Did you tune into WitcherCon? Excited for this upcoming DLC and season two of The Witcher? Leave a comment down below.