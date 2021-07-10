‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ is getting free DLC inspired by the Netflix series – Engadget

CD Projekt Red will release its free next-gen update for the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt later this year, the studio announced today at its joint WitcherCon event with Netflix. What’s more, CDPR will release free DLC inspired by Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. What that downloadable content will look like, the developer didn’t say, but key art the studio shared mentions “extra items.” Take that as you will.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭 More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

When CD Projekt Red first announced it was developing native versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the new current generation consoles, it said the ports would include features like ray tracing and faster loading times. On Friday, it promised to share more information “soon.” In 2020, the studio said those who already own the game on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One would get the new release for free. We’ll also note here that CDPR plans to release a next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 sometime later this year as well.