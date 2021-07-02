The Windows 11 Blue Screen of Death Is Black – PCMag.com

The transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 looks set to remove one of the most recognizable and feared screens from Microsoft’s operating system. The Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) is set to disappear.

As The Verge reports, preview builds of Windows 11 have revealed that the BSoD will remain, but the “B” now stands for Black. Although not officially confirmed yet, it’s believed that Microsoft has switched from blue to black so as to match the black backgrounds of the login and shutdown screens in its new OS. We shouldn’t expect any other changes to the BSoD beyond the color. It will still convey the same information using the same layout.

It’s hard to claim the Blue Screen of Death will be missed because we all dread encountering it. Seeing this screen appear means something has gone so wrong Windows simply couldn’t cope and can’t continue to function. You need to reboot and cross your fingers another BSoD doesn’t immediately re-appear .

Mac users will also ultimately lose the Blue Screen of Death once Parallels achieves full compatibility for Windows 11 in Parallels Desktop. And even older PCs may eventually lose it if Microsoft decides to support 7th gen Intel CPUs and first-gen Ryzen chips in Windows 11.