‘The Wheel of Time’: Amazon Prime Video Releases New Teaser for Epic Fantasy Series – PopCulture.com

Another teaser for The Wheel of Time TV series came out on Wednesday. Amazon Prime Video shared a 23-second clip with the fantasy series’ logo spinning into existence. Fans are more excited than ever and are anticipating more big announcements sometime soon.

The Wheel of Time is based on a series of novels by author Robert Jordan, and many fans of the high fantasy genre expect it to be the next Game of Thrones. Fans of the series will recognize the symbolism in this new teaser — it begins with a close-up on a single silvery disc, then pans out to reveal it’s a scale on a great serpentine body. The camera continues to zoom out revealing the snake is coiled many times and is eating its own tail. Other patterns seem to be present along the snake’s body as it rotates.

In Jordan’s books, the serpent eating its own tail (Ouroboros) symbol is used by the Aes Sedai — a powerful order of female magic users feared by kings around the world. They wear rings shaped like serpents at all times to denote their status, and now fans are finally seeing that imagery for themselves.

The teaser also reiterates the “2021” release date, indicating that the show will premiere by the end of this year. So far, there has been no firm date attached to the event, and fans are growing restless.

There hasn’t even been a full trailer for The Wheel of Time, though there have been other teasers. So far, fans have seen Rosamund Pike in character as the Aes Sedai Moiraine Damodred in a six-second clip, and Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran in another. We have also seen an impressionistic clip of The Two Rivers — the small town where the story begins.

The Wheel of Time is about a group of teenagers from The Two Rivers leaving their idyllic lives behind and discovering the complex and magical world beyond. They discover their destinies in the impending war between good and evil, and even learn to manipulate the force of that destiny. It stars Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon.

The show apparently wrapped filming in April of 2021, though work continues on set because Amazon almost immediately renewed it for a second season. It is unclear how much time it will need for post-production, but the fact that Amazon is still promising a 2021 release seems like a good sign.

You can check out Jordan’s novels for yourself here on Amazon in print, digital and audiobook formats. Many fans are reading or re-reading the series in anticipation of the TV show. Check back on PopCulture.com for more updates as they become available!

