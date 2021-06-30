The Weeknd to Write, Star in HBO Cult Drama Series

Photo: Getty Images for dcp

Following in the footsteps of Issa Rae, Lena Dunham, and Lisa Kudrow, Abel Tesfaye (otherwise known as The Weeknd) is set to write, produce, and star in a series for HBO. The show, titled The Idol, was co-created by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson (Euphoria, Malcolm & Marie). Per Deadline, The Idol will follow “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” We’re guessing the enigmatic secret cult leader is Tesfaye, whose general disposition fits the bill. This is not Tesfaye’s first acting gig (he played a memorable part in Uncut Gems), nor is it his first writer’s room (he co-wrote an episode of American Dad last year).