The Weeknd To Star In And Co-Create HBO Drama Series From The Creator Of Euphoria – Forbes

Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, is set to star in and co-create an HBO drama series titled The Idol from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Reza Fahim, who is also the singer’s creative director, will have a hand in the programme’s creation also.

The series is set to follow a singer in Los Angeles who begins an illicit romance with a nightlife owner who is the secret leader of an underground cult.

Tesfaye has some minor TV writing experience through TBS’ American Dad! that premiered last year, he also appeared as the headliner in the Super Bowl halftime show earlier in 2021.

The Toronto connection

The Idol links Levinson with another Toronto musical icon in the TV business after he worked with Drake on Zendaya-starring Euphoria in 2019 for which the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor won an Emmy.

Joseph Epstein will serve as a showrunner and writer on the project. Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert will co-executive produce with Sam Levinson, Tesfaye and Rahim.