The weekend’s best tech deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, MacBook Air, and more – Ars Technica

For this weekend edition of our Dealmaster deals roundup, we’ve got a nifty bundle for Nintendo’s Switch Lite and several deals on high-profile Switch games, joint-lowest prices on Apple’s M1-equipped MacBook Air and Mac Mini, and good prices on a few wireless headphones and portable SSDs. You can checkout our full curated rundown below.

Note: Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Featured deals of the day

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB SanDisk microSD Card for Nintendo Switch for $200 at GameStop (offer seen at checkout—normally $225): This offer duplicates a modest but notable deal we saw during Amazon’s Prime Day event last month: if you pick up Nintendo’s Switch Lite at its usual MSRP of $200, you’ll get a 128GB version of SanDisk’s officially licensed Switch microSD card for no extra cost. The former remains a good value for those who want a portable-only Switch—albeit one without an OLED display—for as little as possible, while the latter is a dependable, moderately speedy card we’ve recommended in our guide to the best Switch accessories. You should see the added microSD card in your cart at checkout. GameStop says this deal will last through July 10.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) for $45 at Amazon and Best Buy (discount seen at checkout—normally $52): This deal matches the lowest price we’ve seen on this high-profile Switch game that arrived in February. This is a combo package that includes an enhanced port of 3D World, the relatively underrated platformer originally released for the Wii U, and Bowser’s Fury, an all-new expansion that plays around with a more “open-world” format than past Mario games. Our review found the former to be a bit more successful than the latter, but if you’re looking to catch up on 3D World anyway, the whole thing is an easier purchase at this lower price. We have plenty more recommended games on sale beyond this, including Luigi’s Mansion 3 and the Demon’s Souls remake for PS5, among others.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop—Apple M1, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 at Amazon (normally $960): This deal has popped up on and off over the past few weeks, but it’s still $100 off MSRP and the lowest price we’ve tracked for Apple’s entry-level MacBook Air. This configuration only has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so it’s best-suited for casual use, but if that’s all you need, the fast performance and excellent power efficiency of Apple’s M1 chip, combined with some unsurprisingly sturdy hardware, make the Air a tough notebook to top.

Apple AirPods Max Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for $478 at Amazon (normally $549): This deal doesn’t exactly make Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods Max headphones a great value—for more than $100 less, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 still offer excellent active noise cancellation, great comfort, and a versatile sound. But Apple’s pair still sounds better out of the box, is just as strong (if not stronger) in the ANC department, and has a noticeably more premium design. (Its strange reliance on a flimsy “Smart Case” to power down the headphones aside.) If money is no object and you’ve had your eye on the AirPods Max already, this is the lowest price we’ve seen.

Hori Split Pad Pro handheld game controller for Nintendo Switch for $40 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $50): If you’ve had comfort or durability issues with the Switch’s notoriously fragile Joy-Con controllers, we can vouch for Hori’s Split Pad Pro as a quality replacement. These attachable controllers are significantly larger than the standard Joy-Cons, but they give much more room to grip as a result. The joysticks are easier to maneuver, while the triggers and face buttons have more travel and a deeper sense of feedback. Just note that they can only be used in the Switch’s handheld mode, since they have no batteries of their own, and that there’s no rumble functionality. This deal has popped up a few times before, but it’s still within a couple dollars of the lowest price we’ve seen.

SanDisk Extreme (500GB) portable external SSD for $85 at Amazon and Adorama (normally $90): While not a large discount, this is nevertheless the lowest price we’ve tracked for the updated version of a portable SSD we’ve recommended in the past. The SanDisk Extreme transfers files quickly over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, comes with a USB-C-to-C cable, supports 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and has a rugged IP55-rated design that can withstand drops and splashes of water. It also comes with a lengthy five-year limited warranty.

Wingspan board game for $43 at Amazon (normally $53): This deal comes within a dollar of the lowest price we’ve tracked for Wingspan, a bird-themed board game we like with gorgeous artwork and simple “engine-building” mechanics that should appeal to veteran players and newbies alike.

Enlarge / The MacBook Air with Apple’s speedy M1 chip. Lee Hutchinson

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Apple Mac Mini (2020) mini desktop PC—Apple M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $599.99 at Amazon (discount seen at checkout—normally $665).

at Amazon (discount seen at checkout—normally $665). Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop—Apple M1, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 at Amazon (normally $960).

at Amazon (normally $960). Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop—Apple M1, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,099 at Amazon (discount seen at checkout—normally $1,165).

at Amazon (discount seen at checkout—normally $1,165). Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop—Intel Core i3-10110U, 13.3-inch 1080p, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC for $329.99 at Amazon (normally $390).

at Amazon (normally $390). Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet—MediaTek Helio 60T, 10.1-inch 1920×1200, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC for $229.99 at Staples (normally $280).

at Staples (normally $280). HP Chromebook x360 14c (CA0053DX) 2-in-1 laptop—Intel Core i3-10110U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC for $429 at eBay and Best Buy (normally $549).

at eBay and Best Buy (normally $549). Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) laptop—Intel Core i7-11370H, 14-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $685.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 —normally $950).

at Dell (use code: —normally $950). 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved monitor—3840×2160, VA, 60 Hz, FreeSync for $349.99 at Dell (normally $390).

at Dell (normally $390). 27-inch Dell S2721D monitor—2560×1440, IPS, 75 Hz, FreeSync for $199.99 at Dell (normally $232).

at Dell (normally $232). 27-inch Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor—2560×1440, IPS, 144 Hz, FreeSync for $259.99 at Newegg (use code: 76TPGLP295—normally $295).

Bowser’s Fury.” height=”360″ src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Switch_SM3DWBowsersFury_screenshot_30-640×360.jpg” width=”640″> Enlarge / As the title implies, Bowser is pretty furious in Bowser’s Fury.

Video game deals

GameStop Summer Sale: Various Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games discounted at GameStop.

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) for $39.99 at GameStop (discount seen at checkout—normally $47).

at GameStop (discount seen at checkout—normally $47). Persona 5 Strikers (Switch, PS4) for $34.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $50).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $50). Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch) for $39.99 at GameStop (discount seen at checkout—normally $48).

at GameStop (discount seen at checkout—normally $48). Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) for $47.99 at GameStop (normally $58).

at Amazon and Best Buy (discount seen at checkout—normally $52). Bravely Default II (Switch) for $49.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) for $44.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $50).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $50). Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) for $44.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $50).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $50). Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) for $14.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $30).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $30). Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) for $44.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $50).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $50). Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) for $39.99 at GameStop and Best Buy (discount seen at checkout—normally $50).

at GameStop and Best Buy (discount seen at checkout—normally $50). The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch) for $39.99 at GameStop and Best Buy (normally $52).

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set, Mario Set) for $74.99 at Amazon and GameStop (discount seen at checkout—normally $100).

at Amazon and GameStop (discount seen at checkout—normally $100). Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch) for $19.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $30).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $30). Saints Row: The Third—The Full Package (Switch) for $17.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $30).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $30). Immortals Fenyx Rising (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox) for $23.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $33).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $33). Returnal (PS5) for $59.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $70).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $70). Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5, PS4) for $39.99 at GameStop and Amazon (normally $50).

at GameStop and Amazon (normally $50). Demon’s Souls (PS5) for $49.94 at GameStop and Walmart (normally $70).

at GameStop and Walmart (normally $70). The Nioh Collection (PS5) for $39.99 at GameStop (normally $65).

at GameStop (normally $65). Scarlet Nexus (PS5, PS4, Xbox) for $49.94 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $60).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $60). Hitman 3 (PS5, Xbox) for $33.99 at GameStop (normally $48).

at GameStop (normally $48). Metro Exodus: Complete Edition (PS5) for $29.99 at Amazon (normally $40).

at Amazon (normally $40). Subnautica: Below Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox) for $24.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $30).

Control.” height=”375″ src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Control_Screenshot_12-640×375.jpg” width=”640″> Enlarge / The 2019 Ars Technica Game of the Year, Control. Remedy Entertainment

Judgment (PS5, Xbox) for $24.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $37).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $37). Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5, PS4) for $29.99 at GameStop and Amazon (normally $55).

at GameStop and Amazon (normally $55). Persona 5 Royal (PS4) for $29.99 at GameStop (base game free with PS5 PS Plus Collection—normally $52).

at GameStop (base game free with PS5 PS Plus Collection—normally $52). Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) for $9.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—Complete Edition (PS4, PC) for $9.99 at PlayStation Store, Steam, and GOG (normally $35).

at PlayStation Store, Steam, and GOG (normally $35). Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, Xbox) for $24.99 at GameStop (free next-gen upgrade, also on Game Pass—normally $50).

at GameStop (free next-gen upgrade, also on Game Pass—normally $50). The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) for $29.99 at GameStop (normally $50).

at GameStop (normally $50). 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) for $29.99 at GameStop (normally $55).

at GameStop (normally $55). Untitled Goose Game (PS4) for $14.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $20).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $20). Project Cars 3 (PS4, Xbox) for $19.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $25).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $25). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PC) for $29.99 at Battle.net (normally $60).

at Battle.net (normally $60). Control: Ultimate Edition (PC) for $15.99 at Humble (base game on Game Pass—normally $40).

at Humble (base game on Game Pass—normally $40). Preorder: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

Enlarge / The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Jeff Dunn

Gaming deals

at GameStop (offer seen at checkout—normally $225). Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 at Amazon and GameStop (discount seen in cart—normally $65).

at Amazon and GameStop (discount seen in cart—normally $65). PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch for $4.99 at Amazon (normally $10).

at Amazon (normally $10). Hori Split Pad Pro handheld game controller for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $50).

at Amazon and Walmart (normally $50). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership for $29.99 at Walmart (normally $45).

at Walmart (normally $45). Sony DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment for $14.99 at GameStop and Best Buy (not compatible with PS5 games—normally $20).

at GameStop and Best Buy (not compatible with PS5 games—normally $20). HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $69.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop (normally $87).

at Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop (normally $87). Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $24.99 at Amazon (normally $29).

at Amazon (normally $29). Wingspan board game for $43.51 at Amazon (normally $53).

at Amazon (normally $53). Pandemic board game for $19 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Codenames board game for $10.89 at Amazon (normally $14).

at Amazon (normally $14). Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball for $549 at Walmart (normally $600).

Wingspan.” height=”480″ src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Wingspan18-640×480.jpg” width=”640″> Enlarge / The Ars-approved board game Wingspan. Aaron Zimmerman

TV and home entertainment deals

Apple TV 4K (32GB) 4K HDR media streamer for $169 at Amazon, Walmart, and Sam’s Club (normally $179).

at Amazon, Walmart, and Sam’s Club (normally $179). 55-inch Hisense U8G (2021 model) 4K HDR LED TV for $899.99 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $950).

at Amazon and Walmart (normally $950). The Wire: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) for $49.99 at Amazon (normally $100).

at Amazon (normally $100). New or returning subscribers only: BritBox 1-year membership for $39 at BritBox (subscription auto-renews—normally $70).

Enlarge / Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a solid option among premium wireless headphones. Bose

Electronics deals

at Amazon (normally $549). Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (refurb) Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for $236.55 at eBay (use code: PICKCR5 —normally $360).

at eBay (use code: —normally $360). Beats Flex Bluetooth in-ear headphones for $39 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart (normally $45).

at Amazon, Target, and Walmart (normally $45). OnePlus 9 (128GB) unlocked smartphone for $648.66 at Amazon and B&H (normally $720).

at Amazon and B&H (normally $720). SanDisk Extreme (500GB) portable external SSD for $84.99 at Amazon and Adorama (normally $90).

at Amazon and Adorama (normally $90). Samsung T7 Touch (500GB) portable external SSD for $89.99 at Amazon and B&H (normally $105).

at Amazon and B&H (normally $105). Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch for $249.99 at Amazon (normally $270).

at Amazon (normally $270). Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $49.99 at Lenovo (use code: MXMASTER50—normally $60).

Enlarge / The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. Valentina Palladino