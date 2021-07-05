The Week In Games: Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Yahoo! Voices

A new Monster Hunter game is out this week on Switch and PC. What is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin? I have no idea. But it’s out this week!
I’m almost positive I’ve written these words before, but here we go (again). I’d like to get into Monster Hunter, it looks cool and fun. People seem to enjoy it a lot and I know folks who have a blast playing it. But I’ve tried like three times now to play a Monster Hunter game and I bounce off them so fast it gives me whiplash. So I will continue to sit on the sidelines, watching, taking some notes and trying to wrap my head around all this MonHun stuff.
Read more
-
Besides Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
-
Rubix Roller | Switch
-
My Little Fruit Juice Booth | Switch
-
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | Switch, PC
-
A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
-
The Silver Case 2425| Switch
-
The Sisters – Party of the Year | Switch
-
Out of Line | Switch
-
Walden, A Game | Xbox One
-
Blitz Breaker | Switch
-
Marbles Rush | Switch
-
Ruvato: Original Complex | Switch
-
Crash Drive 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
-
Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Heart of the Woods | Switch
-
Boomerang X | Switch, PC
-
Woodcutter | Switch
-
Indigo 7 Quest for Love | Switch
-
ARIA CHRONICLE | Switch
-
My Maite | Switch
-
Infinite Golf 2 | Switch
-
Masagoro | Switch
-
Monument | Switch
-
Beauty Bounce | Switch
-
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin | Switch, PC
-
Imagine Earth | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
-
Blue Fire | Xbox One
-
Beasts of Maravilla Island | Xbox One
-
Police Stories | Xbox One
-
Swords of Legends Online | PC
-
Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies | Switch
-
Shopping Mall Parking Lot | Switch
-
Fantasy Cards | Switch
-
Connect Bricks | Switch
-
Black Skylands | PC
-
Egg Up | Switch
.