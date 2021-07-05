The Week In Games: Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Yahoo! Voices

Characters and creatures from Monster Hunter.

A new Monster Hunter game is out this week on Switch and PC. What is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin? I have no idea. But it’s out this week!

I’m almost positive I’ve written these words before, but here we go (again). I’d like to get into Monster Hunter, it looks cool and fun. People seem to enjoy it a lot and I know folks who have a blast playing it. But I’ve tried like three times now to play a Monster Hunter game and I bounce off them so fast it gives me whiplash. So I will continue to sit on the sidelines, watching, taking some notes and trying to wrap my head around all this MonHun stuff.

Besides Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Rubix Roller | Switch

My Little Fruit Juice Booth | Switch

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | Switch, PC

A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

The Silver Case 2425| Switch

The Sisters – Party of the Year | Switch

Out of Line | Switch

Walden, A Game | Xbox One

Blitz Breaker | Switch

Marbles Rush | Switch

Ruvato: Original Complex | Switch

Crash Drive 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Heart of the Woods | Switch

Boomerang X | Switch, PC

Woodcutter | Switch

Indigo 7 Quest for Love | Switch

ARIA CHRONICLE | Switch

My Maite | Switch

Infinite Golf 2 | Switch

Masagoro | Switch

Monument | Switch

Beauty Bounce | Switch

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin | Switch, PC

Imagine Earth | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One



Blue Fire | Xbox One

Beasts of Maravilla Island | Xbox One

Police Stories | Xbox One

Swords of Legends Online | PC

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies | Switch

Shopping Mall Parking Lot | Switch

Fantasy Cards | Switch

Connect Bricks | Switch

Black Skylands | PC

Egg Up | Switch

