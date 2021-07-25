The Week In Games: Butterfly In The Sky, I Can Go Twice As High – Yahoo! Voices

A plane flying high in the sky in Microsoft Flight Sim.

It’s time to take to the skies via your Xbox Series X or S, because Microsoft Flight Simulator is out this week on the shiny next-gen Xbox.

I haven’t really played much Flight Sim since it came out on PC last year. I wanted to play it, but it was so big and my PC at the time sucked so I couldn’t. Then I just got distracted with the world and 20,000 other games. But now, I’m thinking it’s time to set aside a few days and go flying on my Xbox from the comfort of my couch. (I’ll probably just end up playing more GTA Online and Warframe because I’m terrible at sticking to plans.)

Beyond Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox, here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Pets No More | Switch

Intravenous | PC

Blightbound | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch

Night Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4, Switch

Splitgate: Arena Warfare | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4, PC

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

NEO: The World Ends With You | PS4, Switch

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles | PS4, Switch, PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator | Xbox Series X/S

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | PS5

Highfleet | PC

Idol Manager | PC

The Forgotten City | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Ayo The Clown | Switch, PC, Mac

Chernobylite | PC

Unbound: World Apart | Switch, PC

Trigger Witch | PS4, Xbox One

Final Fantasy III | PC

Final Fantasy II | PC

Final Fantasy | PC

Skydrift Infinity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Escape from Naraka | PC

Fuga: Melodies of Steel | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Eldest Souls | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Paint The Town Red | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

The Ascent | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Omno | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Blaster Master Zero 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

B.ARK | Switch

Banners of Ruin | Switch

Christmas Tina | Switch

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection | Switch

The Long Gate | Switch

Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality | Switch

OS Omega | Switch

Infection Maze | Switch

Reptiles: In Hunt | PC

Escape from Naraka | PC

Starbase | PC

Bustafellows | Switch, PC

Vesper | PC

Alone With You | Switch

Flowlines VS | Xbox One

Inbento | Xbox One

Apple Slash | Switch

10 Second Ninja X | Switch

Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure | Switch

Xenogunner | Switch

Horror Tales: The Wine | Switch

Dungeon of Crawl | Switch

Papa’s Quiz | Switch

Cuccchi | Switch

Alone With You | Switch

Super Squidlit | Switch

No Longer Home | PC, Mac

Crimson Colosseum | PC

Easy Flight Simulator | Switch