The Walking Dead season 11: Trailer published and release date announced – MARCA.com

The 11th and the last season of ‘The Walking Dead’ is almost here, with a new trailer for the TV series being released over the weekend. It has been announced that season will consist of 24 episodes and it will air in three eight-episode blocks.

Here, we go through everything we know so far about the 11th season of ‘The Walking Dead’, from the exact release date to what the plot will be about.

What is ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 release date?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ became very difficult. As such, the final season will be released gradually in three eight-episode chunks.

The first of these episodes will premiere on AMCPlus on August 15, 2021. Others will then be able to start viewing the final season from August 22, 2021.

Then, one episode will be released each week from August 22 to October 10, completing the first eight-episode batch. Then, the final episodes of the show are expected to be released in 2022.

What is the plot for the 11th season of ‘The Walking Dead’?

While this season will be a conclusion, there will also be fresh elements introduced. That’s what executive producer Andrew Chambliss said at a Comic Con event. “We were looking for a way to reinvent the show,” he said. “We’re going to reset everyone in terms of apocalypse survival. Everyone’s back to zero, having to learn how to do it all over again.”

There is a need to redevelop Alexandria, as it has more people than it can support. As such, there is a quest for new food supplies to ensure the survival of the town. In terms of plot points for the characters we know, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are still being held and this could become a really key storyline.

The season will turn to the comic book series for inspiration, adapting material from issues 175 to 193. There’s not long to go now until the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ is upon us.