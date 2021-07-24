Home ENTERTAINMENT The Voice Nigeria Season 3 finale airs 9pm on Saturday – bioreports
The most anticipated music reality TV show finale, The Voice Nigeria Season 3 finale will air this Saturday at 9pm across African Magic Channels and Views TV.  This season of The Voice Nigeria is the first production of the show in Nigeria. Previous seasons of the show were produced in South Africa.

The show produced by Livespot and Un1ty Limited has become the nation’s most anticipated musical show and has attracted a lot of recognition both at home and abroad. The Voice Nigeria has raised and unleashed great talents on the global stage as the music industry in Nigeria continues to attract international attention and recognition.

The show has recorded a total of 17 episodes so far with a steady constant dosage of entertainment for its audience and viewers all over the world. The show began with the blind auditions, then the knockouts, battle rounds and finally the live shows. The journey began with 24 talents and 4 coaches- six talents each in a team, with each talent, constantly making waves with their performances and ensuring they put in their best to get the crown.

A journey that started with 24 talents is gradually coming to an end with six talents left in the show in which the only one of them would be crowned the winner at the final episode of the season’s show Saturday, 24 July 2021 by 9 pm.

The Voice Season 3 show is proudly sponsored by First Bank, Baba Ijebu and Airtel Nigeria and snack sponsor Minimize.

