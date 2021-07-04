The TVLine-Up: What’s Returning, New and Leaving the Week of July 4 – TVLine

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a dozen series debuts (including the Gossip Girl reboot, the Leverage revival and a Monsters Inc. sequel series ), 11 returning series (including Big Brother, Love Island and Virgin River) and myriad films and specials (including several 4th of July spectaculars, Marvel’s Black Widow and the Anthony Mackie-hosted ESPYS).

SUNDAY, JULY 4



3 am We the People series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)



7 pm Fourth in America Special, hosted by Dana Bash, Don Lemon, Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera (CNN)



8 pm A Capitol Fourth, hosted by Vanessa Williams (PBS)



8 pm Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular Concert (Bloomberg)



8 pm Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, hosted by Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold (NBC)



9 pm The One and Only Dick Gregory documentary premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, JULY 5



3 am The Beast Must Die series premiere (AMC+)

TUESDAY, JULY 6



3 am I Think You Should Leave With Tom Robinson Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7



3 am Cat People docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)



3 am Dogs Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)



3 am Monsters at Work series premiere (Disney+)



8 pm Big Brother Season 23 premiere (CBS)



9:30 pm Love Island Season 3 premiere (CBS)



10 pm Card Sharks Season 2 finale (ABC)

THURSDAY, JULY 8



3 am The Dog House: UK Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)



3 am Generation Season 1 finale (HBO Max)



3 am Gossip Girl reboot premiere (HBO Max)



3 am Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)



3 am Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)



3 am Sesame Street Season 51 finale (HBO Max)



8 pm grown-ish Season 4 premiere (Freeform)



10 pm Impractical Jokers summer premiere (truTV)



10:30 pm Backyard Bar Wars series premiere (truTV)

FRIDAY, JULY 9



3 am Atypical final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)



3 am Black Widow film premiere (Disney+, with Premier Access)



3 am Fear Street Part 2: 1978 film premiere (Netflix)



3 am How to Become a Tyrant docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)



3 am Leverage: Redemption series premiere (IMDb TV; first eight episodes)



3 am The Snoopy Show Part 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)



3 am This Way Up Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)



3 am Virgin River Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)



7 pm The Patrick Star Show series premiere (Nickelodeon)



7:30 pm Middlemost Post series premiere (Nickelodeon)



8 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation series premiere (CBS)

SATURDAY, JULY 10



8 pm Cold Justice Season 6 premiere (Oxygen)



8 pm ESPYS (ABC)



8 pm Meerkat Manor docuseries finale (BBC America)

