“The true journey of parenting, morals and values begins” – Regina Daniels pens emotional note to son, Munir as he clocks one (video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is celebrating her son, Munir Nwoko as he clocks one today, Tuesday, June 29th.

The mother of one who welcomed her first child with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko in 2020, took to her official Instagram page to shared a video which captured adorable mother and son moments and celebrated him with an emotional note.

Sharing the video, Regina stated that the true journey of parenting, moral and values has just began and she promises to give him the best of it all.

In her words,

It’s MOON’S DAY Words fail me to put in writing how happy I am to be blessed with you my pride….. On this day 1yr ago I was blessed with the most precious gift I could ever ask for…… my son…. My first child….my jewel….. my pride….. my most adorable…..my blessing……my fruit…..you are my all in one blessing MUNIR



Whenever I look at him, my first words “kai you are so cute” I say this after examining all his amazing features… from his hair- to his eyes- to his lashes- to his ears- to his nose- to his lips and then to his skin…you are just so adorable my child… Join me to celebrate this milestone…. Here the true journey of parenting, morals and values begins and I promise to walk through it with you . 😭 My child may you remain a blessing that you are to me, your father, and your generation, may you stand out among your peers, may your light continuously shine like the sun so high in the sky, may you always be the head and never the tail, may you grow to me a man of emulation and inspiration to your generation…. You were born my king and a king you shall remain…



Happy birthday to my world best mummy loves you now and forever ! @princemunirnwoko Happy birthday to us 🙏 #tothemoonandback2021

