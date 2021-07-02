The Tomorrow War Reviews Have Arrived, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film – CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt’s next action flick is here! He next stars in The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi film that follows a group of present-day soldiers who are drafted and sent into the future to fight an alien army and save the world. Pratt stars as one of those soldiers, Dan Forester, who teams up with a scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to save the planet. The movie also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, and Sam Richardson, and was directed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut.

The Tomorrow War was originally going to be released theatrically by Paramount, but Amazon Studios bought the distribution rights due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it will now release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Let’s check out what critics are saying about the movie.