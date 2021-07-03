The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked – Vulture

The Latest

rumor has it



22 mins ago

The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked



A source told E! News “there is no truth,” so now we really do have “Broken Hearts.”





overnights



5:00 p.m.

Love Island U.K. Recap: A Sanitized Sex Bubble



The vibe here? Can’t be described as anything but eeh.





the huxtables



4:49 p.m.

Oh, Phylicia Rashad Wants Us to Forget She Celebrated Bill Cosby’s Release



She initially cheered that “a terrible wrong is being righted,” and has since sent an apology letter to Howard University students and parents.





free britney



2:34 p.m.

Britney Spears Called 911 to Report ‘Conservatorship Abuse’ Before Her Hearing



A new investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino includes accounts of Jamie Spears’ emotional abuse toward Britney.





hbo



12:31 p.m.

HBO Cancels Lovecraft Country After One Season



And creator Misha Green shares a glimpse of what season two would have been.





follow friday



Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets



“I’m a survivor.”





respect the classics



Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

You’ll Never Listen to Nirvana the Same After This Dave Grohl Anecdote



“All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.”





viewing guide



Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

What to Stream This July 4th Weekend



We have some thematically appropriate movie and TV suggestions for after the grill has been turned off and before the fireworks light up the sky.





movie review



Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

The Tomorrow War Is Just As Stupid As It Needs to Be



It’s Edge of Tomorrow meets Interstellar meets Aliens meets Independence Day, with their brains removed. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.



By Bilge Ebiri

#freebritney



Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

Firm Acting As Britney Spears’s Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’



Attorneys for Bessemer Trust say until Spears’s June 23 testimony, the firm believed the singer’s conservatorship was “voluntary.”





shablam!



Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

This Drag Race All Stars Lip Sync Got SICKENING



“Oh, y’all wanted a twist?”





vulture sports



Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Sprint Star Sha’Carri Richardson Suspended From Team USA After Failed Drug Test



“I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”





vulture lists



Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Every Sailor Moon Weapon, Ranked by Emotional Carnage



Swords, kaleidoscopes, tiaras, and, yes, the Moon Stick.





movie review



Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

The First Fear Street Is a Delightfully Nasty Throwback Slasher



The kickoff installment of Netflix’s R.L Stine–based trilogy harkens back to some classic horror tropes without being entirely mired in nostalgia.



By Alison Willmore

overnights



Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Hustlerz



A bunch of even, middle-of-the-road comedy sketches produce a challenge winner that will have you saying, “Sure! Why not?”





the great british chatting show



Yesterday at 2:43 p.m.

An Anglophile and an America Fanboy Discuss the Special Relationship



Podcast host Roger Bennett has written a new memoir, Reborn in the USA, detailing his youthful fascination with all things American.



By Nate Jones

oh sh-t



Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

Ultimate Slip ’N Slides’s Post-Olympics Debut in the Toilet



NBC is currently looking for solutions to continue filming, to which we say … maybe don’t?





overnights



Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

Physical Recap: Power Moves



Sheila is having a much easier time refusing to take no for an answer.





vulture lists



Yesterday at 12:50 p.m.

8 Funny Books, Recommended by 8 Funny Comedians



Featuring picks by Ziwe Fumudoh, Meg Stalter, Karen Chee, and more.



