The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked – Vulture

The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked

A source told E! News “there is no truth,” so now we really do have “Broken Hearts.”

Love Island U.K. Recap: A Sanitized Sex Bubble

The vibe here? Can’t be described as anything but eeh.

Oh, Phylicia Rashad Wants Us to Forget She Celebrated Bill Cosby’s Release

She initially cheered that “a terrible wrong is being righted,” and has since sent an apology letter to Howard University students and parents.

Britney Spears Called 911 to Report ‘Conservatorship Abuse’ Before Her Hearing

A new investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino includes accounts of Jamie Spears’ emotional abuse toward Britney.

HBO Cancels Lovecraft Country After One Season

And creator Misha Green shares a glimpse of what season two would have been.

Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets

“I’m a survivor.”

You’ll Never Listen to Nirvana the Same After This Dave Grohl Anecdote

“All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.”

What to Stream This July 4th Weekend

We have some thematically appropriate movie and TV suggestions for after the grill has been turned off and before the fireworks light up the sky.

The Tomorrow War Is Just As Stupid As It Needs to Be

It’s Edge of Tomorrow meets Interstellar meets Aliens meets Independence Day, with their brains removed. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

By Bilge Ebiri

Firm Acting As Britney Spears’s Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’

Attorneys for Bessemer Trust say until Spears’s June 23 testimony, the firm believed the singer’s conservatorship was “voluntary.”

This Drag Race All Stars Lip Sync Got SICKENING

“Oh, y’all wanted a twist?”

Sprint Star Sha’Carri Richardson Suspended From Team USA After Failed Drug Test

“I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

Every Sailor Moon Weapon, Ranked by Emotional Carnage

Swords, kaleidoscopes, tiaras, and, yes, the Moon Stick.

The First Fear Street Is a Delightfully Nasty Throwback Slasher

The kickoff installment of Netflix’s R.L Stine–based trilogy harkens back to some classic horror tropes without being entirely mired in nostalgia.

By Alison Willmore

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Hustlerz

A bunch of even, middle-of-the-road comedy sketches produce a challenge winner that will have you saying, “Sure! Why not?”

An Anglophile and an America Fanboy Discuss the Special Relationship

Podcast host Roger Bennett has written a new memoir, Reborn in the USA, detailing his youthful fascination with all things American.

By Nate Jones

Ultimate Slip ’N Slides’s Post-Olympics Debut in the Toilet

NBC is currently looking for solutions to continue filming, to which we say … maybe don’t?

Physical Recap: Power Moves

Sheila is having a much easier time refusing to take no for an answer.

8 Funny Books, Recommended by 8 Funny Comedians

Featuring picks by Ziwe Fumudoh, Meg Stalter, Karen Chee, and more.

The 38 Greatest Car Movies Ever Made

Gearhead classics, modern blockbusters, art-house favorites, and even some genuine obscurities.

