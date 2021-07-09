The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announces return to live events – Deseret News

After more than a year away, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is coming back.

The world famous choir, goodwill ambassadors for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the return of weekly Choir and Bell ensemble rehearsals, “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcasts, daily organ recitals and other events in a news release Friday.

The Tabernacle Choir halted all live events in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is when activities will resume, according to the news release:

Daily organ recitals on Temple Square:

“The daily organ recitals, a century-long tradition, will resume on Monday, July 19, and will be open to the public in the Tabernacle (Monday through Saturday at noon MT; Sunday at 2 p.m.). The new Temple Square organ tradition, ‘Piping Up! Organ Concerts at Temple Square,’ will continue to stream every Wednesday at noon on The Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube, Facebook, and website home page, and on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.”

Phased opening of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells events:

“The Tabernacle Choir will begin rehearsals at the end of August, with the Bells at Temple Square starting a week later. All rehearsals and broadcasts will be closed to the public until the second week in October.”

Specific dates and times for rehearsals open to the public are provided at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Will there be a live Christmas concert this year?

“The Choir is hopeful that a live Christmas concert can be presented in the Conference Center in December. Arrangements are still pending; with a successful outcome, details will be confirmed at a later date. “The PBS and BYUtv ‘Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir’ special is well underway. This year’s broadcast and new CD, DVD and book products will also be offered at Christmas. Details will be announced in mid-September.”

Tabernacle Choir Heritage Tour in 2022

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square had to postpone its Heritage Tour twice during the pandemic before announcing new dates in June.

The tour will include performances in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Scotland, South Wales and Wales from June 18 to July 6, 2022.