The Sweetest Things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Said About Their Daughter Lili So Far – TownandCountrymag.com

The public is still waiting for a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, but in the weeks since Lilibet Diana’s birth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started to share a bit about her personality. Here are all the sweet things the Duke and Duchess of Susssex have said about their second child so far:

The Birth Announcement

A spokesperson for the Sussexes released the following announcement after the birth of their baby girl:

It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in SantaBarbara, CA.

She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie HarrisonMountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.

A More Personal Announcement

A separate, more personal announcement was also shared on the Archewell website, which read:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Harry opened up about becoming a parent for the second time.

During a surprise appearance at the the WellChild Awards ceremony in London this summer, Prince Harry opened up about fatherhood to his good friend Ed Sheeran.

“Two is definitely a juggle,” Harry said, per Hello. The Prince later reportedly noted, “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

Caroline Hallemann

Digital News Director

As the digital news director for Town & Country, Caroline Hallemann covers everything from the British royal family to the latest episodes of Outlander, Killing Eve, and The Crown.

