The superstar left the arena to see a trainer. USA Gymnastics says she ‘will be assessed daily’ for clearance on future competitions.

From left, American gymnasts Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles celebrate after winning the silver medal during the Women’s Team Final on July 27. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Team USA took silver in the women’s gymnastics team event after superstar Simone Biles withdrew. Following the event, Biles said she is proud of how her team stepped up.

“For me, I’m proud for how the girls stepped up and did what they had to do. I owe this to the girls, it has nothing to do with me. I am very proud of them,” she said.

Asked what she told the rest of the team when she withdrew, Biles said she told them, “you have done all the training, you can do this without me, and it will be just fine.”

After withdrawing from the event, Biles told the BBC she is “dealing with things internally.”

“I’m just dealing with things internally that will get fixed in the next couple of days,” she said.

Biles’ withdrawal from the women’s team gymnastics event came after she scored a disappointing score of 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation of the team event.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirmed shortly afterwards in a tweet that Biles would play no further part in the team event without providing a reason for the withdrawal.