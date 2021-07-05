The Suicide Squad launches new Funko Pop! figures – how to buy – digitalspy.com

Ahead of The Suicide Squad‘s release later this month, a whole range of brand new Funko! Pops are being released and are available to pre-order now.

If you want to assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated supervillains, collecting these vinyls is probably the safest way to do it.

Each one is priced at £9.99 and there are a few different Harley Quinn figures to collect, including bodysuit and damaged dress, as well as Polka Dot Man and King Shark.

Also on pre-order are Suicide Squad keychains priced at £4.99, and mystery mini figures, which can be purchased for £7.99 if you prefer a surprise.

All the new Funko merch is available at Pop in a Box, for release this month.

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently revealed some of the characters who he thought about including, but didn’t make the cut.

“When I first considered taking the job of writing The Suicide Squad, I kept a file folder of characters I was considering,” Gunn wrote, before revealing which villains “didn’t make the cut (for now!)”.

Some of these characters include Batman and Justice League villain Deathstroke alongside the likes of Solomon Grundy, Mr Freeze, Killer Frost, Man-Bat, Bioreports News & Jewelee and Black Spider.

Livewire, Rainbow Creature, Knockout, Gunhawk, Chemo and KG Beast also missed out.

The Suicide Squad is released in cinemas in the UK on July 30, and comes out in cinemas and on HBO Max in the US on August 6.



