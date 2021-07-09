Home ENTERTAINMENT The Suicide Squad blasting into theaters, HBO Max a day early, on Aug. 5 – Bioreports
The Suicide Squad blasting into theaters, HBO Max a day early, on Aug. 5

Suicide Squad is coming a bit early.


Warner Bros.

As Americans start heading back to movie theaters, director James Gunn is delivering a gift: His Suicide Squad movie, which was scheduled to premiere Aug. 6, is coming out one day early. Gunn tweeted Friday that the film now will arrive on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 5, which also happens to be Gunn’s 55th birthday. 

The film is a standalone sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad, and focuses on a team of super villains, including Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang. The villains are freed from Belle Reve penitentiary to take on a dangerous mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.

While Gunn didn’t specify, a representative for Warner Bros. said the film will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 5. As with Wonder Woman 1984, there’s no extra charge beyond the regular HBO Max subscription fee for members. Full information on how to watch it is here.

A second trailer for the film came out June 22, shining the spotlight on Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, a tech-enhanced mercenary who went to prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet.

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more


See all photos

